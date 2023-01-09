Congress lodges complaint against KCR in poaching case with DGP

January 09, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) led by TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy and others lodged a complaint with Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar on Monday against BRS(formerly TRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao as first accused in the poaching of Congress MLAs. They also listed the names of all the 12 MLAs - Haripriya Naik, P Sabitha Indra Reddy, K. Upender Reddy, D. Sudheer Reddy, Rega Katha Rao, Aatram Sakku, Ch. Lingaiah, Vanama Venkateshwara Rao, B. Harshavardhan Reddy, J. Surender, G. Venkata Ramana Reddy and Pilot Rohit Reddy- who shifted loyalty to the TRS as other accused in the case.

They urged the DGP to make their representation part of the file of FIR bearing number 445 of 2022 which stands transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Stating that they had already submitted a representation/ complaint to Moinabad police in this regard, on 6th January seeking a thorough investigation into poaching of 12 Congress MLAs into TRS, especially by Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao by offering financial and other allurements, the Congress delegation said that this needed investigation in view of the judgment by the High Court. They said that all the 12 MLAs got undue benefits in lieu of leaving Congress and joining TRS.

They informed the DGP that the TRS had, after forming the government for the first term, lured four MPs and 25 MLAs from various political parties. Similarly after formation of government by TRS in 2018, four MLCs from the Congress had defected to the TRS, they added.

Complaint on attacks

Accusing that the activists of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) had been attacking Congress activists, the Congress leaders lodged another complaint with DGP.

Informing that the BRS activists attacked them and had beaten up when a team led by Mr. Nagam Janardhan Reddy tried to visit proposed site for Kalwkurthy Lift Irrigation canal on January 7 at Shanipet village in Binjipally mandal of Nagarkurnool district, the Congress leaders said that the BRS activists had even tried to kill one Rathalavath Valya Naik on that day.

Accusing that the police registered case against Mr. Janardhan Reddy and others instead of those who attacked, the Congress leaders urged the DGP to take action against those responsible for the attacks and against police for registering false cases. They even added some media report clippings in this regard.

Senior working president Mallu Ravi, AICC secretary Sampath Kumar, former minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy and others met the DGP at his office and submitted a memorandum in this regard.