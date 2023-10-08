HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress list may take more time and not likely before October 23

List likely only after the proposed Bus Yatra in Telangana

October 08, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy
File photo of members of the Congress party submitting applications for party tickets to forthcoming Assembly elections at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad.

File photo of members of the Congress party submitting applications for party tickets to forthcoming Assembly elections at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Telangana Assembly tickets of the Congress party may not be finalised before October 23 when the central election committee (CEC) of the AICC will meet to take a look at the recommendations of the screening committee, and by that time the proposed Bus Yatra of the Telangana Congress leaders would have been completed.

However, the date of the CEC meeting could be advanced depending on the poll dates if the Election Commission announces the schedule. But going by the mood in the senior leadership the CEC meeting will be held on October 23, a senior leader said.

Sources said the screening committee meeting held in New Delhi on Saturday could not arrive at a consensus in about 40 constituencies where the demand for tickets is huge with multiple aspirants. The meeting decided to meet yet another time, given the complexities involved in the selections. It is likely to meet on October 22.

The meeting held under the chairmanship of Member of Parliament from Kerala Muraleedharan and attended by AICC incharge Manikrao Thakare, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and Congress Member of Parliament from Nalgonda N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, among others discussed the pressure being put up by various groups for the party tickets.

It is learnt that some of the leaders suggested that the list announcement be delayed till the Bus Yatra in Telangana is completed or else they would face issues with those denied tickets.

Mr. Manikrao Thakare later said that another meeting of the screening committee would be held, and they would be ready with the list once the central election committee decides to meet.

Saturday’s meeting tentatively decided on the number of seats to be given to various social groups but the final list will be completed before the CEC meeting. He said the promises made to Backward Classes leaders would be fulfilled. Representations also came from various groups and they were all discussed at the meeting, it is learnt.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.