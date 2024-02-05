Congress letting BRS off the hook: Laxman

February 05, 2024 06:48 am | Updated 06:48 am IST - HYDERABAD

Rajya Sabha MP and national OBC president K. Laxman has claimed that the people of Telangana are disappointed with the 50-day rule of the Congress government because of “empty rhetoric, lack of commitment towards promised guarantees and delaying tactics in implementing welfare schemes”.

Addressing a press conference at the party office on February 4, the BJP leader pointed out that the ruling party has made big promises in the name of ‘guarantees’ but has not yet shown the will to walk the talk ever since it came to power.

Similarly, after making threats about bringing to task the guilty behind those involved in irregularities in the Dharani revenue portal, maintenance contract of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, the government has been found wanting in taking any decisive action, he charged.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What is the signal they seek to send with this delaying tactics and keeping the BRS regime off the hook,” he questioned. Mr. Laxman also accused both parties of conspiring to keep the BJP under check in Parliament polls. Even if regional parties, national parties and Left parties come together, they cannot face up or prevent Narendra Modi from coming to power again, he maintained.

In a separate event to welcome newcomers, Telangana BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy urged people to support the party as a vote for Congress meant support for “terrorism and scams” while a vote for BRS would be a “wasted” effort.

Boothwise meetings

The party has announced the beginning of meeting citizens, polling boothwise, from the villages to the municipal areas, stay in the respective areas for a day and discussing measures about strengthening the party from the grassroots with focus on farmers, youth and women starting from tomorrow onwards till February 15.

Booth committee vacancies will be filled and prominent citizens in the particular division will be called on and prayers will be held at the religious shrines nearby. The partymen will highlight the programmes and schemes taken up by the Narendra Modi government over the last 10 years.

While this is a countrywide programme, in the State, about 35,000 polling booths will be touched including in 12,769 villages. The programme will continue for the next two months as well though for a limited period, said vice president E. Laxminarayana at a press conference.

Constituency-wise meetings

Parliamentary constituency-wise meetings with the local leaders and party men concerned have also begun at the State office beginning with Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Medak, Adilabad and Nizamabad on Sunday. It will be followed by Zaheerabad; Nalgonda on Monday, and Bhongir on Tuesday; Mahabubabad and Warangal constituencies on Wednesday.

Mr. Laxman, Mr. Kishan Reddy, in-charge general secretary Tarun Chugh, national general secretary Chandrasekhar Tiwari and others will preside over the meetings. Sitting MPs Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Karimnagar), D. Aravind (Nizamabad) and S. Babu Rao (Adilabad) will be participating from their respective constituencies, informed general secretary B. Premender Reddy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT