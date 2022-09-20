Congress leaders vow to work unitedly to win Munugode bypoll

HYDERABAD

TPCC PAC Convener & former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir called upon the Congress cadre to work hard in an organised manner to ensure the victory of Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi in the forthcoming by-election for the Munugode Assembly constituency.

Mr. Shabbir , who is incharge of Chandur mandal of Munugode constituency for by-elections, convened a meeting at his residence in Jubilee Hills on Tuesday to discuss the strategy for the forthcoming by-poll. Ex-Minister and Incharge Munugode Damodar Reddy, coordinator and formerMLA Vamshi Krishna, former Govt Whip E. Anil, Mallareddy Ramreddy, Youth Congress president Shivasena Reddy, Kamareddy DCC President Kailasa Srinivas and other senior leaders of Chandur Mandal were present at the meeting.

It was decided during the meeting to constitute a 25-member committee for each polling booth. While there will be one Coordinator for two polling booths, the cluster of 8-10 booths will be headed by a senior leader who will report to the mandal Incharge.

He informed that the constitution of the 25-member booth committees would be completed in the next three days and he would convene another meeting with those committee members on September 24 in Chandur mandal. He said that the Congress would intensify the door-to-door campaign in the entire constituency. He said that the Munugode constituency had always been a stronghold of the Congress party and it would be retained in the forthcoming by-elections.

“The Congress got a lead of nearly 5,000 votes in Chandur mandal in previous elections. This time too, Chandur mandal will maintain its lead in the entire constituency. Our entire cadre is fully motivated and we will not leave any stone unturned to win this by-election,” he said.

The former Minister said that the Congress was conducting a door-to-door campaign to expose the failures of the TRS and BJP Govts. He said the people of Munugode have been betrayed by Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy who switched over to BJP for personal gains. “We will expose the unholy alliance between the TRS and BJP and how both the parties have been cheating the people of Telangana in the last eight years,” he said.