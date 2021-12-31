Congress leaders visit Gudatipally, extend support

Why Harish is not visiting oustees, asks Jeevan Reddy

MLC and former minister T. Jeevan Reddy wondered why Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao, who used to camp in the district for elections, had not visited the ongoing agitation by oustees of Gudatipally.

“The Government has been constructing projects by investing thousands of crores of rupees and why it has been not coming forward to offer rightful compensation to them? Why both Harish Rao and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao are not responding when agitation has been taking place in their own district?” asked Mr Jeevan Reddy. On Friday, some Congress leaders visited the agitation spot and extended their support.

Addressing the oustees, Mr. Jeevan Reddy said that Mr Harish Rao had camped at Dubbak and Huzurabad during byelections but surprisingly could not find time to visit the oustees.

Congress leaders MLC and former minister T. Jeevan Reddy and former Lok Sabha member Ponnam Prabhakar visited the camp of the agitators and interacted with them. The Congress leaders demanded that the government come forward and meet oustees’ demands.

Meanwhile, the oustees submitted a memorandum urging officials to issue notification for land acquisition afresh as the old notification could not stand before the law. They also demanded that land rates be revised before issuing notification as per LA Act 2013.