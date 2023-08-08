Congress leaders to spend Adivasi Day in thandas

August 08, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - hyderabad

The Telangana Congress has decided to spend Wednesday night in the thandas as part of the Adivasi Day celebrations.

TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud asked party leaders to spend the night in the thandas and celebrate the Adivasi Day, grandly giving confidence to the Scheduled Tribes that the party was with them.

Adivasi Congress national vice president Bellaiah Naik alleged that the BJP was trying to suppress the Adivasis like it was dealing with the Muslim community in the country. The only intention of the BJP was to divide the Adivasis and the recent developments were an indication of that. He said special cultural programmes would be held in all the tandas on Wednesday.

