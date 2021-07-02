Congress leaders to focus on Mallannasagar oustees

SIDDIPET

02 July 2021 18:38 IST

Will keep pressure on till compensation is paid to all eligibile, says former Dy CM

After a long time, may be after three years, the Opposition Congress party is going to focus on the fate of oustees of Mallannasagar.

The Congress party which has been setting its house in order after appointment of A. Revanth Reddy as Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president has trying to identify issues that will get attention across the State. The problems of oustees from villages under Mallannasagar is one such issue.

On Thursday some of the oustees from Mallannasagar have met former deputy chief minister and TPCC Election Management Committee chairman C. Damodar Rajanarasimha at his residence in Sangareddy and congratulated him on his new assignment. They have also explained the problems being faced by the oustees. They have informed the Congress leader that some of the oustees were yet to get compensations from the government and repeated appeals have failed to yield result.

After hearing them, Mr. Damodar has promised to visit Vemulaghat, Etigaddakishtapur and other villages that would be submerged under the project and interact with the oustees. He said that they would also visit Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) colonies and find out the problems being faced by them.

“It was stated that the work of Mallannasagar was nearing completion and bund height was raised. Those still in villages are facing several problems. The total compensation was not paid to all the oustees numbering about 6,500. We will grill the government and challenge it in court of law till compensations paid to all the oustees,” Mr. Damodar assured the delegation of oustees who met him.