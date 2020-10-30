Congress leaders submit memorandum to DEO

Urge officers to ensure free and fair polls in Dubbak

Congress senior leaders have met the District Collector and Police Observer and urged them to arrest the misuse of power by the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in Dubbak bye-election.

TPCC Election Commission Coordination Committee chairman Marri Shashidhar Reddy, convenor G.Niranjan and member P. Rajesh Kumar, met Collector and District Election Officer Bharathi Hollikeri, and Police Observer Saroj Kumar Thakur in connection with the ensuing bye-elections to the Dubbak Assembly constituency.

They explained to them in detail about the misuse of power by ruling TRS Party and urged them to take steps to conduct free and fair elections.