Congress leaders show of strength, unity

July 02, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - KHAMMAM

In a rare exhibition, all the Congress leaders displayed unity and strength at the ‘Jana Garjana Sabha’ held at the district headquarters town on Sunday. The meeting space was spread over about 40 acres and a large number of party activists, crossing lakhs in numbers, attended the meeting reaching the venue with all possible means available, some even walked to the venue.

The successful completion of Congress Legislative Party leader Bhatti Vikramarka’s ‘People’s March’ 109 days padayatra culminated here on Sunday after completing 1,360 kilometres. From Srisri Junction in the town, the yatra reached the venue of the public meeting amidst welcoming by party senior leaders N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and MLA D. Sridhar Babu among others.

‘Leaders object police obstructions’

Coming down heavily on the police and accusing them of obstructing the Congress workers from attending the public meeting, several leaders said that the police behaved like ruling party activists.

“The BRS is shivering with the response to the public meeting. Officials obstructed the vehicles that brought party workers and threatened to stop welfare schemes from the government. But it was not possible to stop the public,” said TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy in a tweet.

Bhuvanagiri Lok Sabha member Komatireddy Venkat Reddy alleged that since last night police created obstructions to the party activists from reaching the meeting venue and it was totally objectionable. “Opposition has every right to hold public meetings and protests. Government must not create any obstructions to them. Even while RTC buses were not spared despite getting ready to pay the needed amount, even the private vehicles were stopped. This has never happened before,” said Mr. Venkat Reddy adding that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao would be held responsible if something went wrong.

Manthani MLA Sridhar Babu alleged that police tried their best to stop people from attending the public meeting while the ruling party leaders even threatened to stop welfare schemes in villages. MLA Seethakka, TPCC vice president Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy and others also condemned the police action.

