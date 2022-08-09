Congress leaders remain silent in Sangareddy district

August 09, 2022 21:24 IST

The hyperactivity of the Telangana Congress across the State is surprisingly absent in the Sangareddy district where two heavyweights are either silent or have stayed away from State politics.

Former deputy chief minister C. Damodar Rajanarasimha and TPCC working president and Sangareddy MLA, T. Jayaprakash Reddy have remained silent for the reasons best known to them. Party sources said that Mr Damodar has been not even visiting the Andol constituency, earlier represented by him, confining himself to Hyderabad. It is alleged that gap is widening between him and party activists who look confused.

On the other hand, Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy, who shared a love-hate relationship with TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy remains silent after making critical comments against the latter. He has strong reservations about the functioning style of Mr. Revanth Reddy, which is allegedly hurting the image of all senior leaders.

Presently, the MLA has been extensively touring the constituency and interacting with people. Even on Tuesday, Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy commenced his 75-km padayatra in his constituency from Arur village in Sadashivapet mandal, as suggested by the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

“I am busy with activities in the constituency and confining myself to Sangareddy constituency,” said Mr Jayaprakash Reddy and refused to make any comments on state political activity. It is also stated that many Congress leaders from the erstwhile Medak district are yet to become active in their constituencies despite the Munugode bypoll stirring political activity in the state.

