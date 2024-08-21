Congress leaders refute KTR’s claims on not owning Janwada farmhouse

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president Mahesh Goud and Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy refuted BRS working president and Sircilla MLA K.T. Rama Rao’s claims that he does not own the farmhouse at Janwada. The Congress leaders suggested that he should meet the HYDRAA commissioner if he has any complaints and wanted clarifications regarding the legality of the case.

Addressing separate press conferences at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday, both leaders said that they were sure that KTR owns the land, including the farmhouse, which falls under the Full Tank Level (FTL) limits. They alleged that KTR had constructed the farmhouse by demolishing stormwater drains (nalas) and dared him to prove his sincerity by demolishing the farmhouse himself.

Mr. Goud praised Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for constituting the HYDRAA and emphasised that the agency would not spare anyone, regardless of their position, who encroached upon lands under FTL and buffer zones of lakes and water bodies. He dismissed claims of KTR that he had taken the property on lease from his friend Pradeep Reddy. “If it was on lease, why was Mr. Revanth Reddy arrested when he approached the NGT regarding the illegal structure? The Janwada lands were in the name of KTR’s wife Shailima”.

Mr. Kiran Kumar Reddy said that illegal constructions, regardless of who own them, would be demolished. He was responding to KTR’s comments that Congress leaders, including ministers, own farmhouses in FTL areas.

He also criticised BRS for the hue and cry over installation of Rajiv Gandhi’s statue at the Secretariat and asked why BRS, which was in power for 10 years, did not install the statue of Telangana Thalli.

Stating that BRS wanted to install the Telangana Thalli statue on the road, he said, “Mr. Revanth Reddy is all set to install the Telangana Thalli statue within the Secretariat compound.” He clarified that the crop loan waiver was done up to ₹2 lakh and the next phase would be to cover those who have taken loans over ₹2 lakh. The government is committed to keep its promise.