Congress leaders project a united stand from Komatireddy’s luncheon meeting

July 20, 2023 06:45 am | Updated 06:46 am IST - HYDERABAD

Projecting a united face of Telangana Congress was the need of the hour with the growing fortunes of the party in Telangana, and the meeting of senior Congress leaders at Komatireddy Venkata Reddy’s residence on July 19 threw up a positive sign for the party as the leaders discussed, debated and dined together.

The meeting saw the full attendance of all seniors including the AICC in-charge for Telangana Manikrao Thakare, TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, AICC Secretary A. Sampath Kumar, former Ministers K. Jana Reddy, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, Shabbir Ali, Damodar Rajnarsimha, TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud among others.

The leaders spoke their hearts out and wanted a picture of unity to be presented to the people and the suggestions made at the meeting would be officially discussed at the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting next week and formally announced.

Mr. Venkata Reddy suggested a bus yatra of all the leaders while Mr. Sampath Kumar wanted padayatra by Mr. Revanth Reddy in South Telangana as it was not touched much during Mr. Bhatti’s padayatra. It was important to continue the positive atmosphere created by Ms. Priyanka Gandhi and Mr. Rahul Gandhi during their recent visits, was the combined view.

Former PCC chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah suggested more focus on the people of Andhra and Rayalaseema regions residing in Telangana as they make up a sizeable number of voters in more than 40 constituencies. The party needs to back them as well.

Sources said Mr. Revanth Reddy also wanted the caste census to be projected as promised by Mr. Rahul Gandhi earlier and also a positive line taken in the Opposition parties meeting in Bengaluru. Party’s stand on Uniform Civil Code (UCC) was also discussed and it would be in tune with the national party’s policy.

Surveys and seniors

The constant leakages to the media on the surveys being done on the prospects of probable candidates was raked up by seniors much to the embarrassment of others. Mr. Jana Reddy is said to have raised the issue, saying there were rumours being floated on his prospects and it would send wrong signals to seniors who served the party for decades.

Apparently, Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy also chipped in saying the party should send a signal to the cadre about these survey reports and their genuineness if at all they were taken up. False news reports wouldn’t help the seniors and also the party ultimately. Mr. Thakare then chipped in saying no surveys were taken up by the party and seniors should ignore unauthentic reports.

There was also a discussion on the interest shown by leaders from various political parties to join the Congress but there was a unanimous view that any joining would have to be unconditional and nothing related to ticket promises.

Later, speaking to the media, Mr. Venkata Reddy, Mr. Sampath Kumar and Mr. Mahesh Goud said the meeting was to discuss the poll issues and the party’s preparations. Mr. Venkata Reddy said the PAC would discuss the suggestions made at the meeting.