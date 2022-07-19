Congress leaders plan protest in Hyderabad on July 21

Smells political conspiracy as ED summons Sonia Gandhi

Alleging that the BJP-led government at the Centre has conspired to prevent the Congress from coming to power in the next elections and using the National Herald case as a tool to harass party president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) leaders have decided to hold a protest on July 21 before Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Hyderabad. Similarly, protests would be held outside Central government offices in the districts the following day.

A coordination meeting held here on Monday was presided over by TPCC working president M. Anjan Kumar Yadav here and attended by another working president J. Geeta Reddy, PCC former president Hanumantha Rao, party senior vice-president Mallu Ravi and former minister Marri Shashidhar Reddy among others.

“The ED had harassed Rahul Gandhi for three days and now they are calling Sonia Gandhi to attend the inquiry, incidentally on the day of counting of votes in Presidential elections. National Herald is a paper established by the Congress party and was financially supported by both Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. ED is working as a tool in the hands of BJP and trying to defame the Congress. But the people and party activists will protect our leaders,” said the Congress leaders while speaking to reporters at Gandhi Bhavan.