‘Congress leaders interfering in my constituency’

October 22, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Hyderabad

Senior Congress leader V. Hanmantha Rao expressed his displeasure over some seniors in the party for trying to bring in a candidate ‘not preferred by him’ for the Amberpet constituency and claimed that it was an ‘insult’ to him.

Mr. Rao also alleged that his party members attempted to insult his choice for the constituency earlier represented by him and advised them not to precipitate the matter. “They might be thinking I would leave the party but I will never leave Congress,” he said.

The former Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief also trained his guns on Nalgonda MP, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy saying that he would be forced to reveal some unpalatable instances involving the latter if he continued to be involved in Amberpet politics.

Mr. Hanmanth Rao further said that he had taken up the issue with TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy and senior leader K. Jana Reddy, who sympathised with his argument.

Party sources said Mr. Hanmanth Rao is in favour of Lakshman Goud while Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy had suggested the name of Noothi Srikanth Goud, who is the OBC cell Chairman.

