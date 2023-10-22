HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Congress leaders interfering in my constituency’

October 22, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Senior Congress leader V. Hanmantha Rao expressed his displeasure over some seniors in the party for trying to bring in a candidate ‘not preferred by him’ for the Amberpet constituency and claimed that it was an ‘insult’ to him.

Mr. Rao also alleged that his party members attempted to insult his choice for the constituency earlier represented by him and advised them not to precipitate the matter. “They might be thinking I would leave the party but I will never leave Congress,” he said.

The former Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief also trained his guns on Nalgonda MP, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy saying that he would be forced to reveal some unpalatable instances involving the latter if he continued to be involved in Amberpet politics.

Mr. Hanmanth Rao further said that he had taken up the issue with TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy and senior leader K. Jana Reddy, who sympathised with his argument.

Party sources said Mr. Hanmanth Rao is in favour of Lakshman Goud while Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy had suggested the name of Noothi Srikanth Goud, who is the OBC cell Chairman.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.