Congress leaders distribute essentials, donate blood

Telangana Congress celebrated the birthday of Member of Parliament and former AICC president Rahul Gandhi without any fanfare and distributing food material to people and donating blood.

The subdued celebrations were part of a call given by the AICC in view of the pandemic. However, party leaders and activists were quite enthusiastic as they reached out to people in different areas distributing essential commodities to the poor. Prayers were also held at various places by individuals.

TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy inaugurated the blood donation camp organised at Gandhi Bhavan by the National Students Union of India (NSUI) activists led by Telangana NSUI president, Venkat Balamuri. He later felicitated by the sanitation staff of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for their role in dealing with COVID-19 and distributed food bags to them.

Cheque given away

He also handed over ₹ 50,000 cheque from the NSUI to the family members of journalist Manoj, who succumbed to COVID-19 recently. Hyderabad City Congress president Anjan Kumar Yadav, Telangana YC president Anil Yadav, Telangana NSUI president Venkat Balamuri and Feroz Khan from Nampally Assembly division were present. They also observed two minutes silence in memory of martyred soldiers.

Former PCC president Ponnala Lakshmaiah distributed handloom sarees to sanitation workers in Jangaon and said had Prime Minister Narendra Modi taken Rahul Gandhi’s suggestions on lockdown and migrants seriously, situation in the country would have been much different now.

Special prayers

Former MP Ponnam Prabhakar also celebrated the day distributing food material in Karimnagar along with the party activists. He said special prayers were held in temples, masjids and churches for a healthy and successful life of Mr. Gandhi. Former MP V Hanmanth Rao distributed essential commodities to poor people.

former Mayor of GHMC Banda Karthika Reddy along with her husband Banda Chandra Reddy distributed fruits and clothes at an old age home in Secunderabad as a part of the celebrations. They said Mr. Gandhi was the hope of the nation and saw him leading the country in future where every citizen enjoys equal rights.