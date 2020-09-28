Congress leaders denied entry into Raj Bhavan

Congress leaders addressing media at the Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday

Hyderabad

28 September 2020 20:49 IST

Police arrest party leaders

Congress leaders were arrested by the police when they tried to march towards Raj Bhavan to hand over a memorandum to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan protesting against the farmers Bills passed by Parliament recently.

The leaders consisting of TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy; AICC incharge Manickam Tagore, TPCC working presidents A. Revanth Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, AICC secretaries Bose Raju and Sreenivaasan among others were prevented from going to the Raj Bhavan and shifted to Goshamahal police station.

Mr. Tagore later told reporters that denying an appointment was surprising when most Governors in the country had given appointment to Congress delegations on the same issue. In fact, Tamil Nadu Governor, who has recovered from coronavirus infection, has never refused to meet the opposition leaders, he said.

Mr. Uttam Reddy said if the Governor was unavailable she could have sent any of her officers to receive the memorandum from the Congress delegation. Citing COVID-19 not to meet the Congress delegation was not in best democratic practices, he said.

He announced that the Congress party would organise protests across the Telangana State on October 2 in protest against the new agriculture laws and demanded that they be withdrawn immediately as they would push entire agriculture sector into crisis damaging the farm economy.