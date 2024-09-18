Congress leaders condemn threats against Rahul Gandhi, demand strict action against NDA leaders

Several Congress leaders strongly condemned the reported remarks made by some NDA leaders, allegedly threatening the life of Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. District Congress Committee (DCC) President Challa Narsimha Reddy led an effigy-burning protest at Meerpet X Road, Jillelguday, on Wednesday.

The protest was in response to statements made by BJP leaders Tarvinder Singh Marwah, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Raghuraj Singh and Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad. The Congress alleged that Mr. Marwah, during a BJP event on September 11, had openly threatened Rahul Gandhi, warning that he could meet the same fate as his grandmother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who was assassinated. Mr. Gaikwad was also reported to have offered a bounty of ₹11 lakh to anyone who cuts off the Congress leader’s tongue.

At a separate protest held at Gandhi Bhavan, Khairatabad DCC President C. Rohin Reddy condemned the remarks and accused BJP leaders of using ‘terrorist-like’ language. “Inappropriate comments about the Gandhi family, who have sacrificed their lives for the nation, will not be tolerated,” he said. Mr. Reddy emphasized that Congress workers were prepared to sacrifice their lives for Rahul Gandhi’s safety and the Gandhi family legacy.

Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender also expressed his outrage, demanding strict punishment for those responsible for the remarks. “The Union Minister is also speaking in such a manner. He should be sacked and suspended from the BJP,” he demanded. Telangana Fishermen Co-operative Societies Federation Chairman Mettu Sai Kumar added, “We are ready to be human bombs for Rahul Gandhi. His small finger is more valuable than our lives.”