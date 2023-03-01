Congress leaders condemn attack on Revanth at Bhupalpally

March 01, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Congress leaders condemned the attack on TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, who was attacked allegedly by Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) activists at Bhupalpally on Tuesday night while he was addressing a street-corner meeting.

AICC in-charge for Telangana Manikrao Thakre, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka and former PCC chief V Hanmantha Rao said the BRS was afraid of the growing popularity of the Congress and of the public response whenever the BRS MLAs were criticised and their corruption exposed.

Mr. Vikramarka said the attack happened right in front of the police, showing the abuse of power by the BRS activists and the police bias in preventing the attack. Mr. Hanmantha Rao warned that if the Congress activists retaliate the situation would go out of control. The leaders said Congress believes in democracy where every party has a role to play and if the BRS thinks physical attacks can demoralise them, they are mistaken.

Eggs, stones thrown

A tense atmosphere prevailed since Tuesday morning when the BRS and Congress activists clashed over the displaying of flexis welcoming their leaders. Congress activists tried to put up banners covering the banners of BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, who had toured Bhupalpally earlier. This led to a confrontation but the police managed to disperse them.

However, when Mr. Revanth Reddy’s Haath se Haath Jodo yatra reached Bhupalpally for a street-corner meeting, some BRS activists allegedly threw eggs and stones from a nearby theatre. The security personnel and Congress leaders shielded him by holding a piece of cloth around him while he continued his speech.

An enraged Mr. Revanth Reddy warned the local MLA, Gandra Venkataramana Reddy, who defected to BRS after getting elected on a Congress ticket, of serious consequences if such attacks recur. Later, taking to Twitter, he said the Congress soldiers will not be afraid. “It’s just 16 days of #YatraForChange and you see the fear in BRS party,” he tweeted.