Congress leaders believe padayatras will take them closer to people as Haath Se Haath Jodo gets good response

February 18, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - hyderabad

With the Haath Se Haath Jodo campaign of Telangana Congress getting a good response from people and the padayatra of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief A. Revanth Reddy drawing good crowds there is a rush from senior leaders to start similar yatras in their constituencies and cover nearby districts.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka seems to be planning a similar yatra in North Telangana to be concluded it in his native Khammam district, covering more than 30 constituencies. This yatra, however, is likely to be kicked off after the All India Congress Committee (AICC) plenary in Raipur from February 24 to 26.

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy too announced his intentions to go on a padayatra and a motorcycle yatra covering Nalgonda and Bhongir districts while former TPCC chief and Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy too has similar plans.

Though the intention of the Haath Se Haath Jodo yatra campaign itself is to cover every village by the leaders in their constituencies and spread Rahul Gandhi’s message, all seniors are eyeing touching other parts of their district and nearby districts. However, there was a little delay from seniors as they had to attend Assembly and Parliament sessions.

Revanth yatra

However, Mr. Revanth Reddy, who is also an MP from Malkajgiri skipped the Parliament sessions too for the yatra, leaving everyone behind and in a way forcing other seniors to redraw their strategy going by the response to the yatra in small towns and villages. He is mixing his few-kms walk with street-corner meetings in the constituency headquarters in the evening targeting sitting MLAs of the ruling party. The anger against the local MLAs is being exploited to the hilt by him in his speeches.

Interestingly, the senior leaders who opposed Mr. Revanth Reddy’s padayatra, citing lack of permission from the AICC, are now all set to follow him. New AICC incharge for Telangana Manikrao Thakre ensured some level of coordination among seniors while making it clear that the TPCC chief and the CLP leader can go beyond their districts.

This resulted in CLP leader Vikramarka also joining Mr. Revanth Reddy’s yatra for a couple of days while even a veteran like V. Hanumantha Rao joined the yatra despite his ‘not-so-good’ relations with Mr. Revanth Reddy.