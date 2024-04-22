ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leader Velichala Rajender Rao files nomination from Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat

April 22, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar urges people to ensure a thumping win for Rajender Rao, accuses BJP of resorting to political gimmicks to divert public attention from its failures

The Hindu Bureau

Velichala Rajender Rao (fourth from right) filing his nomination on behalf of the Congress party from the Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat, in Karimnagar on Monday. Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar is seen.

Congress leader Velichala Rajender Rao filed his nomination on behalf of the party from the Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat on Monday, putting an end to a stalemate within the party over the finalisation of the candidate for the constituency.

Accompanied by Minister for Transport and Backward Classes Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar and District Congress Committee president and Manakondur MLA Kavvampally Satyanarayana, Mr. Rajender Rao handed over his nomination papers to District Collector and Returning Officer Pamela Satpathy at the Collectorate here.

Earlier in the day, Congress cadre led by Mr. Rajender Rao, son of former Karimnagar MLA Velichala Jagapathi Rao, took out a large rally in the town.

Addressing the rally, Mr. Prabhakar came down heavily on the BJP, alleging that the party was resorting to political gimmicks as there was widespread disenchantment among the people with the Modi government.

“Fearing its imminent defeat, the BJP is bent upon diverting public attention from its failures to deliver on its promises by intensifying its divisive politics after the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections in the country,” he charged.

Training his guns at the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Mr. Prabhakar alleged that the BRS has no moral right to seek votes after “looting public money and ruining the State’s finances during its 10-year rule”.

He called upon people to elect Mr. Rajender Rao with a thumping majority in the Lok Sabha elections to ensure all-round development of the Karimnagar Parliamentary constituency.

