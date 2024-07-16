Congress leader T. Jagga Reddy flays BRS leaders over protocol allegations 

TPCC working president T. Jagga Reddy has strongly objected to the accusations made by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders, including K.T. Rama Rao and Harish Rao, against the State government led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy regarding protocol issues. He described them as immature and unfit to lecture the Congress. A delegation of BRS leaders met Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar in the Assembly on Monday and lodged a complaint against frequent protocol violations.

Addressing the media at a press conference held at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, Mr. Jagga Reddy recounted several instances during the tenure of former Congress Chief Ministers Kiran Kumar Reddy and Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy when BRS leaders, including Harish Rao, were invited to attend development programmes in their respective constituencies. “Did Harish Rao and K.T.R. not meet the then Chief Ministers Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and Kiran Kumar Reddy?” he questioned.

Mr. Jagga Reddy asserted that Mr. Revanth Reddy had not received invitations from the BRS government in accordance with protocol while he was an MP. He contended that BRS leaders had no right to comment on protocol procedures. He alleged that Mr. Revanth Reddy was obstructed from meeting officials during the BRS government’s tenure and claimed that no opposition MLA was granted an appointment during the 10-year BRS rule.

Mr. Jagga Reddy advised BRS leaders to stop making a fuss over protocol issues, as it would only tarnish their reputation further. He also did not spare the BJP MP from Malkajgiri, Eatela Rajender, for his comments on the protocol matter. In response to a question about BRS MLAs joining the Congress, Mr. Jagga Reddy dismissed it as a routine affair.