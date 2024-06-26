ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leader T. Jagga Reddy demands restoration of ITIR 

Published - June 26, 2024 09:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD  

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Jagga Reddy during a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Congress leader and former MLA T. Jagga Reddy has vowed to continue advocating for re-establishment of the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) until it is granted.  Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan here on Wednesday, Mr. Reddy criticised the NDA government for cancelling the project and urged the ruling party to reinstate it. 

He highlighted the collaborative effort of Union Ministers Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay, who plan to submit a petition demanding the reinstatement of ITIR. He emphasised the responsibility of the Opposition party to hold the Central government accountable and push for projects beneficial to the public. Referring to the initial sanctioning of ITIR by the Congress government under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Mr. Reddy noted that the initiative aimed to create substantial employment opportunities for the youth. “If Modi had not cancelled ITIR, as many as 15 lakh jobs would have been created over ten years,” he asserted, criticising the BJP government’s decision to shelve the project in April 2016. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US