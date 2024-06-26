GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress leader T. Jagga Reddy demands restoration of ITIR 

Published - June 26, 2024 09:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD  

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Jagga Reddy during a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Congress leader and former MLA T. Jagga Reddy has vowed to continue advocating for re-establishment of the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) until it is granted.  Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan here on Wednesday, Mr. Reddy criticised the NDA government for cancelling the project and urged the ruling party to reinstate it. 

He highlighted the collaborative effort of Union Ministers Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay, who plan to submit a petition demanding the reinstatement of ITIR. He emphasised the responsibility of the Opposition party to hold the Central government accountable and push for projects beneficial to the public. Referring to the initial sanctioning of ITIR by the Congress government under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Mr. Reddy noted that the initiative aimed to create substantial employment opportunities for the youth. “If Modi had not cancelled ITIR, as many as 15 lakh jobs would have been created over ten years,” he asserted, criticising the BJP government’s decision to shelve the project in April 2016. 

