Congress leader Revanth Reddy lodges complaint against Telangana CM Chandrashekar Rao with DGP

February 09, 2023

In a move that would bring pressure on the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Government, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy lodged a complaint against Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao with the Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar to conduct an inquiry on poaching of 12 Congress MLAs by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), now renamed as BRS, in the past. He has urged the DGP to make this as part of the file of FIR registered at Moinabad police station in Ranga Reddy district.

“The present representation is being presented on behalf of TPCC seeking the same to be made as part of the file with FIR bearing number 455 of 2022 registered at Moinabad police station. We have already given a complaint at Moinabad police station on January 6th seeking a thorough investigation into the poaching of Congress MLAs by TRS party and Chief Minister by offering financial and other allurements. The poaching of Congress MLAs requires thorough investigation in view of the judgement of High Court and hence we request to the same to be made as part of file in the FIR, which is being transferred to CBI,” said Mr Revanth Reddy in the complaint.

The TPCC president has named 12 Indian National Congress (INC) MLAs — Haripriya Banoth, P. Sabitha Indra Reddy, K. Upender Reddy, D. Sudheer Reddy, Rega Kantha Rao, Aatram Sakku, Chirumarthi Lingaiah, Vanama Venkateswara Rao, B. Harshavardhan Reddy, Jajala Surender, Gandra Venkataramana Reddy and Polit Rohit Reddy — who were elected on Congress ticket and later switched loyalty to the BRS.

Mr. Revanth Reddy said that during the first term of TRS has lured as many as four MPs, 25 MLAs and 13 MLCs from different political parties. “It is a matter of public public knowledge that all the 12 defected MLAs have gained undue benefits which has been offered and obtained in lieu of them leaving Congress and joining TRS,” said Mr. Revanth Reddy adding that he was ready to file fresh complaint with the CBI if deemed necessary.

On Wednesday, the Telangana High Court has turned down the request of the State Government to hear an interim application seeking to suspend the single judge verdict to hand over the investigation of BRS MLAs poaching attempt case to CBI.

