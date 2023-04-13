Congress leader Maheshwar Reddy joins BJP

April 13, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Congress leader and former Nirmal MLA A. Maheshwar Reddy resigned from the party on Thursday and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi.

He was invited into the party by offering the party scarf by BJP in-charge for Telangana Tarun Chugh in the presence of State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay and Huzurabad MLA, Etala Rajender. Earlier, he met the BJP national president J.P. Nadda.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Maheshwar Reddy said he worked in the Congress sincerely but there was an effort by a ‘leader’ who wanted to send out all the seniors from the party with an unknown intention and create his own team.

“I was given a show-cause notice seeking a reply within an hour and that explains the state of the affairs,” he said, adding that he never spoke against the party on any platform but only raised certain issues in the party’s internal meetings.

The former Nirmal MLA said he was confident that only the BJP can defeat the repressive rule of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) in Telangana and also form the government in the next elections. People had faith in Narendra Modi’s leadership in taking the country on a progressive path and he wanted to be a part of that brigade now, he said.