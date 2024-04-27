GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress leader Deepa Dasmunshi visits kin of two powerloom workers who ended life in Sircilla

April 27, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

The Hindu Bureau

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Telangana Deepa Dasmunshi on Saturday consoled the families of the two powerloom workers who allegedly ended their life on April 25 in the textile hub of Sircilla.

She, along with Minister for Transport and Backward Classes Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar, visited the families of the deceased, A. Saikumar (27) of Sircilla and A. Mallesham (60) of Thangallapalli village.

Speaking to the media in Sircilla later, she said the Congress government is committed to the welfare of weavers and powerloom workers and accused the BJP-led government at the Centre and the previous BRS government in Telangana of failing to address the issues facing weavers and to modernise the powerlooms in Sircilla over the past 10 years.

Modernisation of powerlooms and other measures will help give a fillip to the powerloom sector, thereby ensuring work and sustainable income for weavers and powerloom workers, she said, adding that Minister for Handlooms and Textiles Tummala Nageswara Rao will visit Sircilla after the Lok Sabha elections.

A host of Congress leaders, including Government Whip and Vemulawada MLA Adi Srinivas, were present.

