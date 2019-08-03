Congress laments neglect of government hospitals

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka and MLC T. Jeevan Reddy lambasted the government for the total neglect of the government hospitals and ‘collapse’ of the health care system.

They visited the Niloufer Hospital on Saturday afternoon and interacted with the patients. Mr. Vikramarka said six people were forced to sit on a bed meant for one patient and the shortage of nurses was evident with only 65 on the rolls while the need was for 385 nurses. The paediatric wing too faces shortage of doctors but the government is least bothered.

He said the then Congress government sanctioned 12 floors building for the hospital but even after six years nothing has moved. Emergency wards are the worst and ICUs lack basic facility like the air conditioners, he alleged.

Mr. Vikramarka said similar situation prevailed across the State and people were forced to go to private hospitals but Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar was least bothered. “He should come out of his Pragati Bhavan and see the conditions in the hospitals in the State,” he said.

One can gauge the pathetic situation in the hospitals from the fact even in government hospital Sircilla, represented by TRS working president and ‘defacto ruler’ K.T. Rama Rao, there were no specialist doctors. Unfortunately Health Minister Etela Rajender has confined himself to his constituency, Mr.Vikramarka said.