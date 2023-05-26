Congress kept everything pending in Palamuru, BRS turned it green: Niranjan Reddy

May 26, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy has remarked that Congress was synonymous with keeping everything – water for drinking, irrigation, power supply, social security pensions, administration and people’s problems – pending resulting in migration of people, farmers’ suicides and hunger deaths in combined Mahabubnagar for decades.

Reacting to Congress’ leaders baseless criticism of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Government at Jadcherla public meeting on Thursday, the Minister said on Friday that the Congress had no moral stand to seek the votes of Palamuru people. They were day-dreaming of coming to power again forgetting the fact that their five-decade rule had pushed Palamuru into darkness.

He stated that it was visible for every one now -- what the BRS Government did to Palamuru during the last nine years by completing pending projects and giving water for irrigation and drinking needs. The district was appearing green round the year with cultivation of two crops every year by lifting water from Krishna.

But for the cases filed by Congress leaders, even the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) would have been completed by now. Water available in irrigation tanks even in mid-summer was proof of work done by the BRS Government, the Minister said and accused the Congress leaders of Palamuru of back-stabbing people of the district by supporting the expansion of Pothireddypadu Head Regulator to draw huge quantity of water from Srisailam illegally to Rayalaseema.

The Congress leaders were embarking upon padayatras (walkathons) for one-upmanship in the party and not for any love for people. “Against opening of gruel centres during summer in Palamuru during the Congress regime, paddy procurement centres are being opened every summer season in the BRS rule”, the Minister mentioned explaining the difference between the Congress and BRS administration.

Stating that the Congress leaders were day-dreaming of coming power in Telangana based on Karnataka results, Mr. Niranjan Reddy said there the people had favoured Congress as they had no alternative option. The position of Congress in Telangana would be reduced after the next elections to its status in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh and it was time the party leaders sought an apology from Palamuru people for heaping injustice on them for decades.

