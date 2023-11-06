Congress joined hands with Telangana betrayers in 2018, and also now: Harish Rao

November 06, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - hyderabad

The Congress party has joined hands with the betrayers of Telangana in the name of ‘Mahakutami’ in the 2018 Assembly elections and it is doing the same now, senior leader of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Minister T. Harish Rao has said.

“The then Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy had vowed not to shave off his beard in case the Congress failed to win the elections in 2018 and present PCC chief A. Revanth Reddy, who contested from Kodangal in that election, had vowed to quit politics, if he lost that election. However, both did not happen,” Mr. Harish Rao mentioned at a meeting where Congress leader Nagesh Mudiraj joined the BRS here on Monday.

Accusing the Congress of betraying backward classes communities this time, he sought to know on what grounds the party was seeking support from people. The Congress was asking for one chance to rule the State forgetting that fact it was given 11 opportunities by the people in combined Andhra Pradesh but they had neglected the area (Telangana) badly, he alleged.

Welcoming Mr. Nagesh into BRS he said the party would take care of the Mudiraj community and cautioned people against taking the risk of preferring another party, asking them to see what was happening in Karnataka.