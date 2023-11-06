HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress joined hands with Telangana betrayers in 2018, and also now: Harish Rao

November 06, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
T Harish Rao

T Harish Rao | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

hyderabad

The Congress party has joined hands with the betrayers of Telangana in the name of ‘Mahakutami’ in the 2018 Assembly elections and it is doing the same now, senior leader of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Minister T. Harish Rao has said.

“The then Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy had vowed not to shave off his beard in case the Congress failed to win the elections in 2018 and present PCC chief A. Revanth Reddy, who contested from Kodangal in that election, had vowed to quit politics, if he lost that election. However, both did not happen,” Mr. Harish Rao mentioned at a meeting where Congress leader Nagesh Mudiraj joined the BRS here on Monday.

Accusing the Congress of betraying backward classes communities this time, he sought to know on what grounds the party was seeking support from people. The Congress was asking for one chance to rule the State forgetting that fact it was given 11 opportunities by the people in combined Andhra Pradesh but they had neglected the area (Telangana) badly, he alleged.

Welcoming Mr. Nagesh into BRS he said the party would take care of the Mudiraj community and cautioned people against taking the risk of preferring another party, asking them to see what was happening in Karnataka.

Related Topics

Telangana / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.