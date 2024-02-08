GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress is strong unlike Kaleshwaram project, Jagga Reddy retorts to BRS

February 08, 2024 11:42 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
TPCC working president T. Jayaprakash Reddy speaks to the media in Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday

TPCC working president T. Jayaprakash Reddy speaks to the media in Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday

Telangana Congress working president T. Jayaprakash Reddy made sarcastic remarks against the BRS leadership saying the Congress was strong despite being 130 years old, unlike the Kaleshwaram project constructed by the previous government that collapsed within a few years.

“Our government or the Congress is not as weak as the Kaleshwaram project to collapse in no time,” he said targeting former Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy. “There is rebellion in the BRS and not in the Congress,” he said, alleging that the rebellion in BRS would come in the form of Siddipet MLA T. Harish Rao. Mr. Reddy was responding to Mr. Prashanth Reddy seeing a rebellion in the Congress soon. He alleged that the BRS had spent ₹ 60 crore in each constituency where Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Ministers Sridhar Babu, Uttam Kumar Reddy, T. Jeevan Reddy and Jagga Reddy were contesting. He alleged that the BRS spent the ill-gotten money from the Kaleshwaram project.

The former MLA said that Congress gives respect and freedom to its MLAs and there are many in the BRS wanting that freedom badly. “Could the MLAs ever meet KCR in the BRS government?” he asked. “Our Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will meet any MLA who comes to meet him.”

Related Topics

state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.