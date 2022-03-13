Congress is panacea to all problems of Telangana: Revanth

TPCC chief urges people to give one opportunity to Congress

TPCC chief urges people to give one opportunity to Congress

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy has asked people to give one opportunity to Congress in the State by giving a vote each and the party returning to power is the panacea to all problems of Telangana.

Addressing a “Mana Ooru-Mana Poru” public meeting at Kollapur in Nagarkurnool district on Sunday night, he forecast that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao would dissolve the Assembly in December this year and would go for fresh mandate. “Wait for 12 more months and we will come to power again to resolve all problems of Telangana and combined Mahabubnagar district”, he told the gathering.

Stating that it was the Congress that had taken the State on the path of progress, Mr. Reddy, who is representing Malkajigiri in Lok Sabha, said Congress was the only solution to all problems of Telangana. “Let’s work hard for the next 12 months to get Congress elected, irrespective of the candidates so that the party could take the responsibility to change the lives of people in the State”, he asked the party ranks.

He assured that Congress would take the responsibility to get the Scheduled Tribe status to “madasu kurava and valmiki boya” communities pending for long as also the categorisation of Scheduled Castes. The ruling TRS had promised to get the ST status to them but had deceived after getting voted to power twice. He pointed out that the Congress had resolved the complex issue of statehood to Telangana and it would do the same in case of SC categorisation too.

Further, Mr. Revanth Reddy alleged that the TRS Government had failed to complete any of the irrigation projects in combined Mahabubnagar district in eight years and had also not kept its word on rehabilitating the families displaced by Srisailam project by giving government job to one person from every family. The previous Congress Government had excavated 32 km tunnel of SLBC project but the TRS Government had failed to complete the remaining 10 km in eight years.

The TPCC chief assured that Congress would complete all pending projects on being voted to power. He took the names of all TRS MLAs and MPs from combined Mahabubnagar district and termed them all as useless fellows. He also alleged that the Chief Minister’s hospital visit for check-up was also utilised for publicity to gain sympathy of the people.

Party leaders Mallu Ravi, G. Chinna Reddy, Nagam Janardhan Reddy, S.A. Sampath Kumar, Mohd. Ali Shabbir, M. Anjan Kumar Yadav and others participated.