Congress is ‘C’hor team of the BJP: KTR

October 20, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao described the Congress as the ‘C’ team of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and termed ‘C’ as Chor (thief) involved in scams.

In an apparent reference to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s criticism that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was a ‘B’ team of the BJP, he said Congress was involved in multiple scams when it ruled and it left nothing from earth to sky in indulging in corruption.

The Minister, who was speaking at a Thanksgiving meeting by the differently-abled here on Thursday, said dynasty politics was in the blood of Rahul Gandhi and his criticism of the BRS was laughable. Mr. Gandhi just reads the script given to him without any thought, he alleged.

Rubbishing the claims of Mr. Gandhi on ₹ 1 lakh crore corruption in the construction of the Kaleshwaram project, he said the project was completed with ₹80,000 crore but the Congress leaders were alleging ₹ 1 lakh crore scam. How is this possible?, he asked.

The Minister said Mr. Gandhi should first acknowledge the alleged corruption of the TPCC president, A. Revanth Reddy, who is an accused in the vote-for-cash case in Telangana. He alleged that Mr. Reddy was a BJP agent in the Congress, and he would join the BJP along with the elected members of the Congress after the elections. Mr. Gandhi should be careful about it as he had handed over the ‘Gandhi Bhavan to Godse’.

Speaking about the commitment of the BRS government towards the differently-abled, he said the government spent ₹10,300 crore on pensions for the differently-abled in the last nine years. He said the pension given to them should be increased to ₹6,016 if the BRS government was elected again.

