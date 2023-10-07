ADVERTISEMENT

Congress is B-team of the RSS: Akbaruddin Owaisi

October 07, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Hyderabad

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen legislator at an inauguration of a State-funded orphanage complex in Hyderabad said the Congress has ‘imports’ from the RSS

Syed Mohammed

An illuminated view of the newly constructed multi-storeyed Anees-ul-Ghurba orphanage in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: ANI

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi attacked the Congress again on Saturday and called the party the B-team of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Mr. Owaisi was speaking hours after the inauguration of Anees-ul-Ghurba complex, a previously decrepit structure but now a new multi-storeyed building which is in the custody of the Telangana State Waqf Board. The complex was inaugurated by Minister for Home Mohammad Mahmood Ali, who courted controversy after he slapped a security personnel, and later apologised, and others such as Telangana State Waqf Board Chairman Masiullah Khan, and Jamia Nizamia cleric Mufti Khaleel Ahmed, were present.

The AIMIM legislator from Chandrayangutta implied that then Prime Minister Narasimha Rao was from the RSS and was behind the demolition of the Babri Masjid. “The Congress is the B-team of the BJP. Was Narasimha Rao not from the RSS? Was Narasimha Rao not involved in the demolition of the Babri Masjid? I am telling you now that many people from the RSS are today in the Congress,” Mr. Owaisi said.

Over the past few years, the AIMIM has been accused by the Congress, and other parties of being the BJP’s B-team. The Owaisi brothers on several occasions have rejected the remark, and maintained that the Congress’ inability to win elections in several constituencies across the country has led them to make baseless allegations.

Continuing his attack on the Congress, he said that no person of repute was in that party. Describing those in that party as ‘imports’ from the RSS and Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Mr. Owaisi said: “RSS has BJP’s steering wheel. RSS thought that their A-team, meaning BJP, has weakened, so the steering wheel should be given to their B-team. Who is their B-team? Congress is the RSS’ B-team.”

A complete overhaul of the Anees-ul-Ghurba complex was long overdue. Spread over 4,000 square yards, a total of approximately ₹40 crore was sanctioned. The structure has two cellars, a ground floor and six upper floors.

