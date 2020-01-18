Congress is a covert party of TRS: Muralidhar Rao

Whether leaders of the Congress party win or lose, they would still pledge their allegiance to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi, and remain its “covert party”, Bharatiya Janata Party national secretary Muralidhar Rao said here on Saturday.

Further, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao not only is indulging in vote bank politics, but is friendly with ‘traditionally communal party AIMIM’, he said.

Speaking to press persons at the party’s district office here, Mr. Rao, ahead of the urban local body polls, said that the BJP was the only party that can fight the TRS, without being bought or compromising on its values.

“How many Congress MLAs went to the TRS after winning election? And those who didn’t embrace the ruling party still remain loyal to it. Congress is a duplicate and covert party of the TRS,” he said.

Obstructing campaigning

Mr. Rao also believed that the TRS and AIMIM are maintaining a strategic relationship in Nalgonda for the urban body polls, evident in “red carpet for MIM and obstacles for BJP electioneering”.

The BJP leader said the party fielded most candidates for the contest and has been campaigning intensely.

For Nalgonda, Mr. Muralidhar Rao said, ₹ 116 crore was sanctioned under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, and assured that more would be done from the Centre.

However, TRS leaders, including its working president K.T. Rama Rao, were spreading lies, he said. “We are ready with all evidence, bank statements on funds sent to each gram panchayat, AMRUT, housing development, and for many other schemes in Telangana,” he added.

Mr. Muralidhar Rao also alleged that the communal violence in Bhainsa, in Nirmal district last week, was an outcome of ‘TRS methods’.