Congress inaugurates party office in Charminar

January 01, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST

In a move to strengthen its organisational network in the old city of Hyderabad in view of the next Assembly elections, the Congress inaugurated its party office for the Charminar constituency on Sunday, and also announced that party offices will be established in all municipal wards in the old city in the next few weeks.

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy will address meetings in all municipal divisions soon as part of the efforts to strengthen the party. Former Minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir along with Hyderabad DCC president Sameer Waliullah, former minister Dr G. Chinna Reddy, TPCC spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin, TPCC general secretaries Feroz Khan, Uzma Shakir and other senior leaders inaugurated the party office at Moosabowli crossroads in Charminar constituency on Sunday.

Mr. Shabbir Ali said that the ‘election-to-election’ basis approach would never bring people closer to the party. Instead, he said that local leaders should be available for people on a 24x7 basis to address their needs. He asked them to explain to people how the old city was changed during the Congress regime with developmental works, including the Shamshabad Airport, that brought in jobs to youngsters in the old city.

Attacking Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, he said the previous Congress regimes had implemented various welfare schemes for the benefit of poor and weaker sections but the present government had just renamed the welfare schemes.