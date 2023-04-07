Congress hosts Iftar ; Revanth says lakhs of Muslim youngsters benefited from 4% reservation given by Congress

April 07, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST

Telangana Congress hosted an Iftar party at the Quli Qutub Shah stadium for the Muslim community on Friday and it was attended by TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, AICC incharge for Telangana Manikrao Thakare, Rajya Sabha member Imran Pratapgarhi, former Union Minister Tariq Anwar, former Minister Shabbir Ali and senior leaders Mohd Azharuddin, Nadeem Javed and M. Vinod Reddy.

Before breaking the fast along with others, Mr. Revanth Reddy said that it was the Congress that provided 4% reservation to Muslims during the Y.S. Rajashekhar Reddy government and it ensured that lakhs of poor Muslim boys and girls became engineers, doctors and other professionals. Without reservation, they wouldn’t have got that opportunity.

Mr. Reddy said the Sachar Committee report also revealed the social and economical conditions of Muslims were just like Dalits and Congress implemented the recommendations introducing reservation. The party also provided several political opportunities to the community apart from introducing several welfare schemes. But the BRS government had given the go-by to all those schemes and was not even sanctioning loans for poor minorities to set up businesses.

He said Hyderabad Muslims had a special place in India and the likes of Mohd Azharuddin, Nikhat Zaereen, Mohd Siraj and Sania Mirza brought laurels to the country through their sporting activity and achievements. It was a pride for everyone that Hyderabadis had proved themselves at national and international levels.