Congress holds an impressive show in Chandur

August 05, 2022 21:21 IST

Revanth, Bhatti, Uttam, Jana Reddy and other seniors attend

The small town of Chandur saw an impressive gathering as the Congress party, determined to prove its strength, held a massive public meeting a day after local MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy resigned from the party.

All the senior leaders joined on the stage making it one of the biggest public meetings of the small town in Munugode constituency and tore into Mr. Rajgopal Reddy calling him a traitor and a ‘politician for business’ who compromised his party that gave him a political life for a contract of ₹21,000 crore. The attack was led by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A. Revanth Reddy who minced no words terming him a cheat who had compromised with Amit Shah on the day his mother-like leader Sonia Gandhi was being hounded by the Enforcement Directorate.

Senior leaders, including CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, former ministers K. Jana Reddy, Ramreddy Damodar Reddy, Balaram Naik, G. Chinna Reddy, TPCC working president Anjan Kumar Yadav, Mallu Ravi, E. Anil Kumar, Addanki Dayakar, Bellaiah Naik and host of local leaders attended the meeting.

Braving the rain the Mungode Congress cadre heard their leaders in attention as they said Congress would be the candidate in the bypoll and a lesson should be taught to people like Mr. Rajgopal Reddy, who treated politics as a business.

Mr. Revanth Reddy ridiculed the ‘drama of resignation for development’ and said if that was the case Mr. Rajgopal Reddy should have fought on the Congress ticket itself. Ridiculing the claims of Mr. Rajgopal Reddy that he was not willing to work with people who had gone to jail, he said “I have gone to jail for 30 days but Mr. Amit Shah was in jail for 90 days on murder charges and you are willing to work with him.” This is nothing but escapism of the worst level and Rajgopal Reddy should answer this.

Mr. Vikramarka said Munugode had been the bastion of Congress for several decades and urged the people to vote for the party irrespective of the candidate. Mr. Jana Reddy said BJP had ruined the country and wondered how can Rajgopal Reddy develop the constituency being in that party.

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy said Rajgopal Reddy had lost the confidence of Munugode voters and described his claims of development due to the bypoll as childish. He said Congress would not only win Munugode but all the 12 seats in the combined Nalgonda district whenever the elections were held.