Congress hits out at LB Nagar MLA

January 07, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leaders have hit out at LB Nagar MLA D. Sudheer Reddy for trying to defend his decision to defect to the ruling party, citing development, after being elected on a Congress ticket and challenged him to resign and win again.

At a press conference here on Saturday, Congress Floor leader in GHMC Darpalli Rajashekhar and LB Nagar leader Malreddy Ram Reddy said that Mr. Sudheer Reddy criticising the Congress leadership was laughable and the party was not in a position to learn from a defector who cheated voters.

They said that Mr. Sudheer Reddy was one of the 12 Congress MLAs to have defected to BRS, and it was ridiculous that he was talking about values in public life. There is nothing more ridiculous than Sudheer Reddy terming the Congress a B-team of the BJP, they said.

Mr. Rajashekhar reminded that Mr. Sudheer Reddy was after TPCC chief Revanth Reddy to campaign for him though he was not the TS Congress president then. “Now, he has forgotten that he could not have won without Mr. Revanth Reddy’s support and campaign,” he said, accusing the MLA of cheating the Congress that gave him a political life.

TPCC official spokesperson Sunkepalli Sudheer Reddy alleged that the MLA sold himself for a few bucks. “Congress has been ideologically fighting the BJP ever since the saffron party was born,” he said. “LB Nagar people have disapproved the MLA’s defection,” he added.

