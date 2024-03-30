Congress has a right to save its government from BRS-BJP nexus, says Parigi MLA

March 30, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Hyderabad

Parigi MLA T. Rammohan Reddy on Saturday said the nexus between the BRS and BJP was exposed the day they started talking about ousting this government and the Congress is left with no option but to take measures to keep the government safe.

At a presser, he said the people of Telangana were surprised by the nexus of the parties and their arrogance despite the rout in polls. “Don’t the BJP and the BRS respect democracy,” he asked.

Mr. Rammohan said that the Congress was not luring the leaders of opposition parties and that it was the BRS leaders who wanted to come and join the party unable to bear the arrogance of the KCR family. KCR and his family can stop them if they so wish.

Stating that the BRS-BJP nexus runs deep, he recalled how the BRS supported all the bills of the BJP during the past 10 years. The BRS MPs travelled in a chartered flight to support the farmers’ bills that were later withdrawn due to Rahul Gandhi’s continuous criticism.

He said the BRS never condemned how the Congress governments in Madhya Pradesh, Goa and Karnataka were overthrown by the BJP luring the MLAs elected on Congress tickets.

