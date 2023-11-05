Congress hands over Form-B to candidates in Telangana

November 05, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Hyderabad

Kicking off the poll activity, the Congress party handed over Form B ( B-Forms) to more than 60 candidates out of the 100 names cleared so far on Sunday.

TPCC working president Mohd, Azharuddin received the B Form from AICC leaders apart from Women’s Congress president Sunita Rao. TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, Congress MPs — N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkata Reddy — were other prominent leaders who took the B Forms sending their representatives.

Others who received their forms included Anjan Kumar Yadav, T. Jeevan Reddy, Rohin Reddy, Adi Srinivas, Kavvampalli Satyanaryana, Nayini Rajender Reddy, Kasireddy Narayan Reddy and Vennela, daughter of Balladeer Gaddar.

