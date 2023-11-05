ADVERTISEMENT

Congress hands over Form-B to candidates in Telangana

November 05, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Hyderabad

More than 60 of the 100 candidates named by AICC collected their official nomination forms

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Congress women president Sunita Rao and TPCC working president Mohd Azharuddin were among the 60-odd contestants who received their B Forms at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kicking off the poll activity, the Congress party handed over Form B ( B-Forms) to more than 60 candidates out of the 100 names cleared so far on Sunday.

TPCC working president Mohd, Azharuddin received the B Form from AICC leaders apart from Women’s Congress president Sunita Rao. TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, Congress MPs — N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkata Reddy — were other prominent leaders who took the B Forms sending their representatives.

Others who received their forms included Anjan Kumar Yadav, T. Jeevan Reddy, Rohin Reddy, Adi Srinivas, Kavvampalli Satyanaryana, Nayini Rajender Reddy, Kasireddy Narayan Reddy and Vennela, daughter of Balladeer Gaddar.

