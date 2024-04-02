Congress govt. will not implement CAA or NRC in Telangana: Uttam

April 02, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Hyderabad

Minister for Irrigation and former PCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday said the Congress government would not implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) or the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the State.

Speaking at an Iftar party in Kodad on Tuesday, he said the return of the Congress government has reinstated democracy and secularism in Telangana. He said under the previous BRS regime none of the promises made for minorities, including the 12% Muslim reservation, were honoured. He alleged that KCR was a pseudo-secular who strengthened the roots of the BJP and the RSS in Telangana in the past ten years.

The Minister said that only the Congress could guarantee the continuance of secularism and democracy in India and only the Congress was capable of fighting the BJP at the national level. The return of the BJP for the third term at the Centre would be a severe blow for minorities, especially Muslims. Despite fierce opposition, the BJP government has already implemented the CAA. If the BJP wins again, it will likely introduce the NRC and NPR.

“If Modi is re-elected, he will dismantle the secular fabric. However, if Rahul Gandhi becomes PM, he will uphold secularism and democracy,” he emphasised. He said regional parties such as the BRS and the TDP cannot be trusted as they can align with the BJP anytime for their own personal interests.

The Minister said that, as promised, the budget for minorities’ welfare will be increased to ₹4,000 crore, and a sub-plan for minorities will also be introduced after the Lok Sabha elections.