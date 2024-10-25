Congress govt. to fully cooperate with real estate sector: Uttam

Terming real estate developers as “partners in progress” of Hyderabad and Telangana, Minister for Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting Hyderabad’s real estate and construction sector to transform the city into a globally competitive destination.

The Minister, who spoke at the 14th edition of the NAREDCO property show on Friday, assured that the government stands with them. “Hyderabad is an economic nerve,” he stated, adding that almost 60% of Telangana’s revenue comes from Hyderabad and its surroundings.

He cited ₹10,000 crore allocation in this year’s state budget for Hyderabad’s infrastructure as an example of the government’s unprecedented focus on the city.

Addressing concerns raised by the realty sector, he tackled fears about previous approvals, permissions, and No Objection Certificates (NOCs). “Let me be clear; the government will ensure past approvals are honoured, with no disruptions to your projects,” he said.

He acknowledged that industry members might feel uncertain due to social media reports or isolated incidents but assured that the administration remained committed to regulatory stability.

He recalled that he had taken the initiative to organise a meeting earlier this month between real estate representatives and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka at the Secretariat to allay any concerns.

To further improve communication and address industry needs, the Minister proposed establishing a steering committee with members from prominent real estate associations like CREDAI and TREDA. This committee, comprising around ten members, would meet with him at least once or twice a month to discuss and resolve emerging issues.

Stating that Hyderabad Metro Rail expansion and augmentation of Hyderabad’s drinking water capacity were under consideration, alongside other urban connectivity enhancements, he said, “From Future City to Skill University, and a world-class Sports University, we are laying the foundation to make Hyderabad the beacon of modern urban planning.”