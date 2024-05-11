Congress govt. taking credit for Central govt. works: Kishan Reddy

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy said that the Modi government had already fulfilled or is in the process of implementing works mentioned in the fresh promises made by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to the people of Telangana in the State-specific manifesto as well as the national manifesto.

In a communication to the Chief Minister, a copy of which was released to the media on Saturday, he said that the Centre had sanctioned ₹9 lakh crore in the last 10 years but the Congress government has been trying to claim credit for most of the projects, already initiated or in the process of being established by the Centre, under the guise of fresh promises.

Mr. Kishan Reddy said that the household solar power scheme has already been announced by the Centre. The Dakshin Bharata Sanskriti Kendra and a Ghantasala auditorium were opened, while a science experience centre is coming up at CSIR-IICT in Tarnaka. National status for Medaram Jatara led to multiple ministries providing financial assistance, a tribal tourism circuit was developed at a cost of ₹100 crore and a Central university is coming up. Two greenfield electronic manufacturing clusters with a project cost of ₹1,100 crore with the Centre providing a grant-in-aid of ₹400 crore were sanctioned in Maheshwaram, Ranga Reddy district and e-City, Fab City.

The upcoming coach factory in Kazipet, which will give jobs to 3,000 locals, will make a variety of rolling stock as per the needs of the railways for which Mr. Modi had laid the foundation stone in July 2023. The Bayyaram steel plant is the promise of former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and questioned if the Congress wants to stick to it despite its unavailability. Though the AP Reorganisation Act did not mention setting up any new educational institutions, AIIMS-Bibinagar was established by the BJP government.

The ₹350 crore ICMR-NARFBR (National Animal Resource Facility for Biomedical Research) first of its kind animal research centre in South Asia has been set-up in four lakh sq. ft and has research facilities for various animals, including canines, equines, primates, and rodents.

Another research facility, National Centre for Disease Control, was set up at Shamirpet with a state-of-the-art laboratory and sophisticated equipment for diagnostic support to Telangana for diagnosis of emerging and re-emerging diseases, he said.

He added that the SCR had commissioned a Final Location Survey (FLS) for Ramagundam - Manuguru’s new railway line, which will help in coal transportation and connect Ramappa Temple in Palampet.

The Centre is ready to allot Sainik schools if land is provided and 36 new Kendriya Vidyalayas were set up since 2014. There is also a plan to set up 15 new Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in tune with the rise in district numbers. Therefore, the CM should first focus on implementing the six guarantees made during the Assembly polls, he said.