Congress govt. scrapping all welfare schemes: BRS; KCR cannot be removed from people’s hearts: Harish Rao

BRS to protest across State

January 06, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) has charged the Congress government with scrapping all the welfare schemes run by the previous government and said that the party would organise a series of protests against this across the State.

Former Health Minister and Siddipet MLA T. Harish Rao, on Saturday, reacted to the government’s decision to remove former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s name from the ‘KCR’s Kit’ given to mothers of newborns and said that the government can only remove his name but cannot remove KCR from the hearts of people.

Earlier, in a teleconference with MLAs and other senior leaders, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao and Mr. Harish Rao directed them to go to people and explain how the Congress government was trying to undermine the welfare schemes.

They said that sheep distribution to the Yadav community and Dalit Bandhu may not find favour with the Congress government, going by their mood, and these too would be scrapped anytime. The Gruha Lakshmi scheme has already been cancelled, they said. To ensure people don’t lose out on benefits, the BRS will protest in all the constituency headquarters to create pressure on the government.

Mr. Rama Rao said that governance is continuous and irrespective of parties, the schemes should continue without any political malice. These schemes were aimed at uplifting the weaker sections and they should not be given any political colour. He also feared that the government was looking at cancelling infrastructure projects, including roads and buildings, approved by the BRS government.

