Congress govt. ruing financial position on one hand, making hefty plans on other: KTR

HYDERABAD

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) criticised the Congress government in the State for crying hoarse on the poor finances day-in and day-out and blaming the previous government for piling debt on one hand and announcing pompous plans such as Musi Development Project with an estimated cost of ₹1.5 lakh crore on the other.

In a statement, working president of BRS K.T. Rama Rao said on Monday that the government has no money to implement crop loan waiver to all eligible farmers, to extend investment support under Rythu Bharosa for Kharif season for landholding as well as tenant farmers, for yearly financial support to farmworkers, for enhanced social security pensions and for unemployment allowance.

Further, he pointed out that the government has no money for monthly financial assistance to women, for scooters to college-going girls/women, for salaries to sanitation workers in municipalities, for dusting/spraying bleaching powder in villages, for medicines in hospitals, scholarship/fee-reimbursement in colleges, for 10 gm gold to girl from poor families getting married, for release of fish seed in water bodies and dearness allowance to employees.

He noted that a majority of them have not been implemented at all so far after promising before the Assembly elections and very few of them have been given partially.

Speaking separately, former MLA Balka Suman said here on Monday that the Congress government had been making tall claims of filling jobs without even giving one fresh notification. He stated that the BRS government in the past had filled 1.6 lakh posts in nine years after giving notifications for 2.27 lakh posts and a large number of them were in the final stages of filling for which Congress was taking credit now just by issuing appointment letters.

“Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and his Cabinet was spreading lies regarding employment and other promises made as part of the six guarantees just to divert the attention of the people while the reality was different. Slowly but surely the people were differentiating between the claims and reality,” the BRS leader said and demanded that the government give clearance to fill 2 lakh jobs immediately.