Congress govt. resorting to scams one after another, alleges BRS

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and its social media wing convenor Manne Krishank has alleged that the Congress government in the State is caught in a web of scams and corruption with the latest addition being the one in digital ticket vending/intelligent ticket issuing machines in the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC).

From scam in paddy stocks disposal to fine rice procurement to new liquor brands approval to transportation of fly-ash, the Congress government was mired in a series of scams, Mr. Krishank stated addressing a press conference here on Saturday. On the latest scam, he alleged that the government had resorted large scale corruption in the tenders for procurement of 13,200 ticket vending machines.

He explained that the tender for procurement of ticket vending machines was kept a secret and was not even placed on the Corporation website. The Congress government had cancelled the tenders called by the previous government in February last year and went for off-line tender in January this year. In case the tenders were physical why the Corporation/Government had revealed the details of number of bidders and the prices quoted by them.

Before calling for tenders, the Corporation had brought in 14 amendments within a short span of one month in the automatic fare collection system so that the ticket vending machines contract was given to a company of its choice — Chalo Mobility in the present case. He explained that the commission on every ticket issued would directly go to it.

As per the official statistics of RTC, about 52 lakh tickets are being issued on an average every day and taking into account the sale of tickets for 365 days a year for years, the commission would run into crores. “Why did Minister for Transport Ponnam Prabhakar keep this project confidential,” he sought to know and felt that people deserve transparency and accountability in every decision made by the government.

Speaking separately, former legislators Balka Suman and Korukanti Chander and a former Corporation Chairman Ch. Rakesh Kumar made similar allegations and suggested the government to focus on fulfilling the promises made before Assembly elections.