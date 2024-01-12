Congress Govt. paid salaries to over 1.6L staff appointed by previous Govt: BRS

January 12, 2024 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has alleged that Congress party has formed the government in Telangana with the help of lies and spreading misinformation among the electorate about the work done by the BRS government and the propaganda of lies was also carried out by Prof. M. Kodandaram and his Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS).

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, BRS legislators Padi Kaushik Reddy, Challa Venkatrami Reddy and Dr. Tellam Venkata Rao said the Congress Government, particularly Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was boasting about paying salaries to State Government employees on January 4 itself. “In that case, the Congress Government had also paid salaries to 1,60,083 employees recruited during the BRS governance”, they mentioned.

In case the Congress Government had paid salaries to the employees recruited during the BRS rule, it would boil down to the fact that the Congress had spread only lies about lack of recruitment during the BRS rule. They explained that against the vacancies of 2,32,308 permitted to be filled, 2,02,735 posts were notified and 1,60,083 of them were either appointed or their selection process was completed.

They explained that the 1,60,032 posts filled by the BRS government includes 52,324 recruited in Energy department followed by 46,850 in Home (police) department; 8,132 in Medical and Health; 5,327 in Transport, Roads and Buildings); 5,303 Agriculture; 2,552 BC welfare; 2,152 Environment and Forest; 1,135 Animal Husbandry and Allied; 895 in Irrigation department and others.

The process of selection was under progress only in case 42,652 posts including those mired in the court cases as some individuals had moved the court against announcement of results of the exams conducted. The K. Chandrasekhar Rao Government had also created huge job opportunities in the private sector and the phenomenal increase in the IT and ITES exports from the State during 2014-23 was an indication of it.

Referring to the defamation case filed by Congress MP Manickam Tagore, Mr. Kaushik Reddy said he and a few other BRS leaders had only reiterated what present Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said on sale of Congress party MLA tickets and there was nothing new about it. They would reply to the charges in the court along with the video proof of what Mr. Venkat Reddy said against Mr. Revanth Reddy then.