Union Minister of State for Home and former Telangana party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the Congress government need to explain to the people about why it has been unable to implement the promised six guarantees during the Assembly elections to the people.

At a press conference here at the State office on Tuesday, he claimed that while the Modi government has many achievements to show in its first 100 days in power in the third term, the Congress government here could not fulfil the promises even after being in power for the last nine months.

“People are not going to forget this and will surely punish the government,” he asserted, while giving a detailed account of the Modi government initiatives, almost repeating what Mr. Kishan Reddy had earlier explained at another press meet at the Parade Grounds.

Earlier, at the official function to mark the Telangana Liberation Day, he said it was ‘sad’ and ‘unfortunate’ that the State government has been refusing to celebrate the event and this was due to ‘vote bank politics’. “Whatever we talk, a communal tinge is given but we are not against Muslims. There were stalwarts like Sheikh Bandgi, Shoebullah and others who fought against the Nizam,” he said.

He had a word of praise for former MLC Guduru Narayana Reddy for making the ‘Razakar’ movie through which the ‘real history’ of the sustained freedom struggle from the Nizam was known to present generation. It is for the same reason the Modi government has taken the decision to celebrate the Liberation Day officially and thanked PM, Home Minister Amit Shah and senior colleague Mr. Kishan Reddy for their role.

“The Telangana armed struggle was not against any group or religion but a people’s movement against the despotic rule of the Nizam and his anti-people policies plus freedom from slavery. People cutting across caste, creed and religion took part in the freedom struggle. We cannot forget the crimes committed against the people by the Nizam’s forces,” he said and added that the Centre is ready to cooperate if the government celebrates the liberation day.