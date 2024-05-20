Congress govt. is pushing Telangana further into debt, alleges BJP leader

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Telangana unit vice-president N.V.S.S. Prabhakar accused the Congress government in the State, led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, of being “as profligate as the previous BRS government” and said it was pushing the State further into debt by going for fresh loans.

The former MLA, who called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Monday, informed her that the State government has already raised ₹12,905 crore in new loans before even completing six months of its tenure. The former MLA said the government is trying to raise more borrowings, which would exceed the limits of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act.

The senior BJP leader brought to her notice that the previous BRS government had taken huge loans in the name of corporations and the present Congress government too is also planning to set up more corporations to raise new loans in the market.

Expressing concern over the financial situation of the State, Mr. Prabhakar alleged that the Revanth Reddy government has been burdening the State exchequer with its political appointments like advisers and chairmen to various corporations.

Central funds too were being utilised for other purposes other than marked subjects including those sanctioned for the local bodies, he claimed, urging Ms. Sitharaman to take measures to formulate and implement new RBI guidelines to ensure financial discipline in the State.

With regard to the political situation, he informed that the party has bright chances of winning at least 10 seats in the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana since there was a strong wave in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the southern States, and “overwhelming support” for the Central government’s welfare schemes.

